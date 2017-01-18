Demonetisation Protest: Sushilkumar Shinde, 130 Congress Workers Detained

Ahmedabad: Former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki along with nearly 130 party workers were detained by police for trying to lock down the RBI's regional headquarters in Ahmedabad while protesting against demonetisation.

The Congressmen were detained by police when they tried to gherao the RBI and lock it down, alleging that the bank has failed on all fronts to address the woes of common man after the Centre announced demonetisation of high value notes in November last year.

While Shinde, Solanki, and 90 others were detained by Madhavpura police on the eastern end of Gandhi Bridge, around 40 Congress workers were detained by Vadaj police from outside the main gate of RBI on the western end.

"We gave them permission for their gathering only, not for holding rally till RBI on the other side of the bridge.

Madhavpura police have detained Shinde, Solanki and 90 others while trying to take out the rally. They will be released later," Assistant Commissioner of Police Arpita Patel said.

Besides, nearly 40 others, who were successful in crossing the bridge, were detained by Vadaj police from outside the RBI gate, a police control room official said.

Ahead of his detention, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told mediapersons that the protests were organised by the party to highlight the plight of the people.

"Even after all these days of the note ban announcement, there is no respite for the common man. People are still reeling under acute cash crunch. Demonetisation has ruined our economy and millions were rendered jobless," Doshi alleged.

"This protest is our attempt to highlight the plight of citizens and also to highlight the mismanagement of RBI and the central government in handling such a delicate issue," he added.