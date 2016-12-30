Demonetisation, Surgical Strikes, GST Bill Mark 2016

Jan30: New Delhi: A six-year-old student of a prominent private school in South Delhi is found dead in a water tank under the school's amphitheatre triggering demands for cancellation of its licence even as Delhi government orders a magisterial probe into the case.

Jan 30: Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Kerala Excise Minister K Babu, who had quit in the wake of vigilance court directing filing of FIR against him in the Bar bribery case, withdraws his resignation soon after he got the full backing of the ruling Congress-led UDF.

Jan 31: Kakinada/Vijayawada/Hyderabad: At least 15 policemen are injured when a stir by Kapu community members seeking reservation under Backward Class category turns violent as the agitators went on rampage, set four coaches of Ratnachal Express on fire at Tuni station and blocks the national highway-16 in East Godavari district.

Feb 1: Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests former MP Samir Bhujbal, nephew of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, in a money laundering case in Mumbai after the agency conducts multiple searches in connection with its probe against Bhujbals and others.

Feb 1: Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests former MP Samir Bhujbal, nephew of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, in a money laundering case in Mumbai after the agency conducts multiple searches in connection with its probe against Bhujbals and others.

Feb 2: New Delhi/Karachi: Actor Anupam Kher is denied visa by the Pakistan government to attend the Karachi literary festival, prompting him to suggest that the decision may have been influenced by his stand on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits and his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Feb 3: Bengaluru/New Delhi: A Tanzanian woman student is allegedly beaten up and stripped by a mob in a case of "mistaken identity" after a woman was mowed down by a car here, prompting the authorities of the East African country to raise the matter with the Indian government.

Feb 3: New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Balram Jakhar, a former Lok Sabha Speaker and Agriculture Minister at the Centre, dies here after battling ailments for over the last six months.

Feb 5: New Delhi: A controversy erupts over Jet Airways suspending five cabin crew members after singer Sonu Nigam was allowed to use the public address system on a chartered flight to belt out Bollywood numbers with the action being slammed by him as "Real Intolerance".

Feb 5: Dibrugarh: Seeking to create more jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for value-addition of natural resources and creation of ancillary units that will help reduce imports as well as generate employment.

Feb 6: Nowshera (LoC): Terror outfit ISIS does not have "very large footprint" in Jammu and Kashmir but care needs to be taken to ensure it does not make inroads, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D S Hooda says and advocates an "Intelligence Operation" to prevent spreading of its ideology.

Feb 6: New Delhi: Eminent cartoonist Sudhir Tailang, who chronicled contemporary Indian politics with wit and humour, dies here after battling brain cancer for over two years.