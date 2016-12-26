Demonetisation Will Allow More Funds for Welfare Schemes: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said demonetisation will help the government in increasing revenue and enable it to pump in more money in welfare schemes for the people.

"Government's revenue will increase. With the increase in revenue there would be more programmes for the welfare of the people," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told reporters here.

Underlining that like many other countries of the world, India is also moving towards a cash-less economy, the minister said "one has to face some difficulties in the beginning if something big has to be achieved. All turnover will be on record".

Asserting that the country was moving on the path of development, Gadkari said that honesty and transparency is the need of the hour and in the coming days the little difficulties being faced by the people would be reduced.

"The Prime Minister asked for 50 days. I can see the queues getting shorter and in days to come there will be relief," the minister said.

On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's accusation that BJP is "victimising" AAP's Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes, Gadkari said, "We have not done so. I am BJP's in-charge of Goa assembly election... There is no question of doing so."