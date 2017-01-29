Dense Fog Causes 35-vehicle Pile-up on Jaipur-Agra Highway, Teen Killed

Jaipur: A teenager died while 45 others were injured after nearly 35 vehicles rammed into each other amid fog on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Sunday.

"The accident took place between Bassi and Kanota near Jaipur when one of the vehicle's driver applied brakes all of a sudden and hit a truck. Due to poor visibility, one after the other vehicles collided," SHO Kanota Police Station, Gauri Shankar Bohara told PTI.

A total of 35 vehicles were involved in the collision. He said the vehicles were coming from Bassi to Jaipur.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil (19) from Dausa district, police.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway which remained jammed for nearly two hours.