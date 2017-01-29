Dense Fog Causes 35-vehicle Pile-up on Jaipur-Agra Highway, Teen Killed
Photo for representation only (Reuters)
Jaipur: A teenager died while 45 others were injured after nearly 35 vehicles rammed into each other amid fog on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Sunday.
"The accident took place between Bassi and Kanota near Jaipur when one of the vehicle's driver applied brakes all of a sudden and hit a truck. Due to poor visibility, one after the other vehicles collided," SHO Kanota Police Station, Gauri Shankar Bohara told PTI.
A total of 35 vehicles were involved in the collision. He said the vehicles were coming from Bassi to Jaipur.
The deceased has been identified as Sahil (19) from Dausa district, police.
The accident disrupted traffic on the highway which remained jammed for nearly two hours.
Recommended For You
- Beauty and The Beast: Experience The Magic With New Motion Posters
- India U-19 Trainer Rajesh Sawant Found Dead in Hotel Room
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: All You Need to Know Before the Launch
- Aus Open 2017: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Lose to Spears-Cabal in Final
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country