Dera Chief Ram Rahim Receiving VIP Treatment in Rohtak Jail, Says Inmate Out on Bail

: A convict out on bail has said that self-styled godman, who is serving a 20-year jail term for rape,is enjoying VIP treatment in Rohtak Jail due to which movement of others is restricted.Rahul Jain, speaking to ANI news agency, said that the godman was allowed to meet his visitors for two hours, instead of the strict 20 minutes given to other inmates.Jain also claimed that while the jail authorities claimed Ram Rahim was being kept in the same jail, the other inmates were sure that the disgraced godman did not fulfill assigned duties as they had never seen him.The allegations have, however, been rubbished by minister Krishan Lal Panwar. Media reports quoted him as saying that the distance between the barracks was such that others couldn't even interact with Baba Ram Rahim. "They are saying it just like that," Panwar said on Jain's comments.Jain had further said that the disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda chief's meals were brought to the prison in a special vehicle, adding that nobody had seen Ram Rahim in jail, even though authorities claimed that he was in the same jail. Nobody, Jain added, is allowed to go where he is allegedly being kept."Since he came, everyone is having a lot of problems. Earlier, we used to freely roam within the campus, the food was also good, but all that changed. Even basic necessities like clothes and shoes stopped coming in," said the convict. The prisoners reportedly even went on a strike in protest. The situation improved after an inmate approached a judge who pulled up the administration.