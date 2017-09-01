It seems the Dera Sacha Sauda chief is yet to come to terms with the fact that he will have to stay in prison for 20 years. Ever since he was lodged at the Rohtak jail, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been crying out loud every night asking “What wrong did I do? What is my mistake?”A fellow inmate at the Sunariya Jail in Rohtak, who has just come out of the jail said, Ram Rahim is being supervised by two jail officials at all times. They make sure that nothing adverse happens to him.“Ram Rahim is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner and everything is being done according to the jail manual. He asked for Bisleri water which was provided to him from his own account,” said Dalit leader Swadesh Karar, who was lodged in a cell near Ram Rahim.Karar added that Ram Rahim has been blabbering the whole day. At night he keeps asking about his mistake and what wrong did he do.“He kept shouting in Punjabi through the night and did not sleep well or eat well. He also did not drink water on the first day,” said Karar.Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in a 2002 rape case on August 25 and was sentenced three days later on August 28. Following large-scale violence unleashed by the Dera followers in Panchkula, that claimed 38 lives in two days, the Dera chief was moved to the Rohtak jail.According to Haryana Police officers, the Dera chief, along with his followers and security officers tried to flee the Panchkula CBI court premises. With a signal from Ram Rahim, the Dera followers started wreaking havoc across Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, by damaging public and private properties, causing arson and attacking people.It ultimately led to the death of at least 32 persons on Friday.