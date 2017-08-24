Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Thursday said that he would be present at the special CBI court in Panchkula which is set to pronounce judgment in a rape case against him. the judgment is expected on Friday.Till the tweet, it was being speculated whether the Dera Sacha Sauda chief would appear in court on Friday.Singh's counsel SK Garg told reporters, “The health of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has improved now. He was unwell for the quite some time.”Prior to the verdict, curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Panchkula and Chandigarh on Thursday.The government is also mulling a banning mobile internet services in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh if the situation flares.Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has pulled up the Haryana government for allowing Dera Sacha Sauda followers to gather in Panchkula despite issuing prohibitary orders.“What is the use of Section 144 if lakhs of Dera Sacha Sauda followers are already in the city,” the court asked.Nearly two lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers have already descended on Panchkula and its nearby places from across the two states and its neighbouring areas.Taking precautionary measures to discourage more followers from reaching Panchkula, Haryana Roadways has stopped plying buses bound for Chandigarh and Panchkula. A riot control room has been set up in Panchkula.Official sources said no public or private bus or any transport vehicle is allowed beyond Ambala city, 45 km from Chandigarh.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has advised all ministers and legislators to remain stationed in their constituencies till August 25, the day of the verdict.As a precautionary measure the administration has declared a three-day holiday from Thursday in all schools in Chandigarh.Likewise, the Haryana government has closed all colleges and libraries in Panchkula district till Friday.In Punjab, prohibitory orders have been imposed and all schools and colleges in the state would be closed on August 25, a government spokesperson told IANS here.He said a complete ban has been issued on carrying of firearms, with orders to shut down the private gun houses selling arms and ammunition to license holders, till the situation normalises.