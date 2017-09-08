Dera Sacha Sauda Live: Rooms Sealed, Forensic Teams Called for Inspection

Sep 8, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

"We have formed a strategy and are hopeful that the sanitisation process will be conducted in a smooth manner. The Dera management too has expressed willingness to cooperate with the local administration and police during the investigation," Haryana Police DGP B S Sandhu said in Chandigarh yesterday. The Dera management today said it will cooperate in the sanitisation process. "Today the sanitisation process has begun. We have always followed law. We will extend all cooperation in carrying out this (sanitisation) exercise by the government and appeal to all to maintain peace and calm," Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan said here.