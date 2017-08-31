Dera Sacha Sauda School Gets Notice for Undeclared Closure, Under Govt Lens

: An all-girls school run by Dera Sacha Sauda in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district has been served notice by the state department of school education after it closed down 'undeclared' for four days.The Shah Satnamji Girls School in Budni block closed down following the conviction of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by a CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on August 26.Afterwards some of the parents lodged a complaint with Block Education Officer GP Meena regarding sudden closure of school.The officer served a notice to the school management but there was no one present at the school to accept the notice.After authorities pasted the notice on a wall, the school administration responded that they closed the school for security reason, according to sources.Meena later told the media that 100 hostellers have been sent back to home. He added that following Dera head's conviction in rape cases, the parents have expressed concern for the safety of their daughters in the school."We are keeping a watch on the proceedings," Meena said.The Dera has a sprawling 20-acre ashram in Budni block where this school has been running for many years.The school and the ashram are based on National Highway 69, 1.5km away from Shahganj in Budni. With 400 girls, the school, established in 2007, has 27 classrooms.Apart from the school, the land owned by the Dera in Budni is also under administrative scanner with the district administration ordering a probe. "We are examining the land records. As of now, we learnt that most of the property with them (Dera Sacha Sauda) is on private land which they procured. Records are being verified," Sehore collector Tarun Pithode said.​