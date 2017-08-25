Dera Sacha Sauda Violence Reaches Delhi; Train, Buses Set on Fire

The violence that started in Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case has reached Delhi, where two coaches of Rewa SP-Anand Vihar Express and two buses were set on fire.Police said that two buses were torched in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk and Jyoti Nagar, allegedly by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters. The supporters furthered two coaches of Rewa Express were set on fire.Earlier in the day, Delhi was put on high alert.A senior police officer said that even though there have been no specific inputs of Dera followers planning to create trouble here, security has been beefed up in the national capital as a precautionary measure.The security in areas bordering Haryana has been heightened, the police said.Meanwhile, an alert was sounded in Uttar Pradesh as well."An alert has been sounded in the state, especially in the districts bordering Haryana and Delhi. A strict watch is being kept at the border. No individual or group would be allowed to foment trouble in Uttar Pradesh," Additional Director General of Police (law-and-order) Anand Kumar said.