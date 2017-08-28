Dera Sacha Suada Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 10 Years in Jail: 10 Facts

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to ten years in prison in a rape case filed in 2002. Here are all the developments in the case.1. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court near Rohtak, Haryana.2. CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who had last week held Ram Rahim guilty of rape of two of his female followers in 2002, was flown to Rohtak to pronounce the quantum of sentence.3. Rohtak has been turned into a fortress by paramilitary forces and the Haryana Police. The Army has been kept on standby. Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range was quoted as saying that no Dera follower has been allowed to enter Rohtak district or around the jail.4. Barbed wire barriers are in place and residents have been asked to stay indoors in Rohtak.5. Home Secretary Ram Nivas told News18, “Thirty fresh companies of central paramilitary forces have been pressed into service in Rohtak ahead of the verdict”. This is over and above the security forces that were already present.6. There is a scare that the roughly 20,000 Dera followers have gathered or are present in Rohtak and might try to congregate at one place. Keeping that in mind, all Dera offices have been sealed and check posts are being set up at almost every major traffic intersection.7. Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11:30am on Tuesday. Internet lease lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said.8. Neighboring areas of Panchkula, Sirsa, UP have been put on high alert. Section 144 already in place in some districts, curfew continues in Sirsa.9. Many areas saw forces carrying out flag marches and kept vigil in sensitive areas.10. Delhi Police, on its part, rubbished reports of traffic divergence and shutting of schools.