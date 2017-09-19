Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of rape convict Ram Rahim Singh, may have slipped into Nepal and currently hiding out in Pokhra region of Eastern Nepal, sources said. Insan was named in a list of 43 people wanted for stoking violence in Haryana after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping two women.Haryana Police officers are currently patrolling the border areas near Eastern Nepal. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has also been put on alert. Sources said Honeypreet was sighted in a convoy of three vehicles but managed to give Haryana cops the slip and run to Nepal. Now, Nepal Police are also cooperating with their Indian counterparts to find Honeypreet.Nepal Police have set up special teams for the combing operation. Meanwhile, Haryana Police has sent officers in plainclothes for the search operation.The FIR was initially registered against Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan and four other Dera officials. Now, however, Honeypreet's name has been formally included in the FIR. Police sources said there was now sufficient evidence against Honeypreet to book her and initiate action.After Ram Rahim, a self-styled Godman, was found guilty of raping two women disciples in 1999, violence broke out in Haryana which led to 38 deaths. The Dera chief is now lodged in Rohtak jail. Haryana Police had, two weeks ago, issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.The police are investigating as to how did Honeypreet or ‘Papa’s Angel’, as she calls herself, manage to board the chopper that took Ram Rahim to Rohtak Jail on Friday, after his conviction.Honeypreet, touted as the next big name in the cult after the Dera chief, is also suspected of being part of a conspiracy to whisk the Dera chief away from police custody in case of an adverse verdict against on Panchkula on August 25.Honeypreet, who addresses Ram Rahim as GuruPa on social media, has her own website where she says, “It has been a wonderful experience working with my father. He inspired me. His talent, acting skills, sharp memory and overall contribution to the film made things easier.”