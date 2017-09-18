: The Haryana police have released a list of 43 people wanted in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on 25th August after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a special CBI court in the 2002 rape case against him.Gurmeet Singh's 'adopted' daughter Honeypreet and Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan lead the 'Wanted List' released by Haryana police on its website.Investigation continues in the mob attack that claimed 38 lives in Panchkula and Sirsa. "Following accused are wanted in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25. The identity of those giving information leading to the troublemakers' arrest will be kept secret," a circular released on the Haryana police website said.Aditya Insan, who is believed to be Ram Rahim's man Friday, is accused of instigating the mob in Panchkula and is charged with sedition. He was allegedly seen outside the CBI court in Panchkula, inciting Dera supporters moments after the verdict was out. Honeypreet is charged with hatching a conspiracy for Gurmeet Singh's escape. She accompanied the convicted Dera Chief in a helicopter from Panchkula to Rohtak District which created much furore. Barring these two key suspects, the 'wanted list' does not name the remaining 41 accused but has picture grabs of them. The pictures taken from CCTV footage in Panchkula show most of these men holding sticks and indulging in violence. Honeypreet is the only woman in the list.As investigations continue, Haryana police have arrested Dera Sacha Sauda's IT head earlier this week. He has been accused of destroying evidence. A hard disk containing CCTV fotage from inside Dera before Ram Rahim was convicted has been recovered from him.