1-min read

Dera Violence: Two, Including Incharge of Panchkula Dera Centre Held

Both have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2017, 12:41 PM IST
Dera Sacha Sauda supporters go on a rampage in Haryana’s Panchkula after the conviction of their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. (File photo/Reuters)
Chandigarh: Two key functionaries of Dera Sacha Sauda were arrested for allegedly inciting violence in Panchkula following the conviction of sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, police said on Saturday.

"Chamkaur Singh, who is the incharge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre in Panchkula and Daan Singh, who is also a key Dera functionary, have been arrested from Chandigarh," Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said.

Both have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25, police said.

A Punjab police commando Karamjit Singh, who was part of the Ram Rahim's security was also arrested by Haryana police from Patiala, police said.

The commando was nabbed for his alleged role in hatching a conspiracy to free Ram Rahim Singh from the Panchkula court complex, police said.

"Three of them will be produced in court today," said Panchkula DCP.

Violence had broken out in Panchkula after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape case by Special CBI Court on August 25.

The arson and violence left 35 people dead and scores of people injured in Panchkula.
