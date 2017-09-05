Dera Will Continue to Function, No Successor, Says Vipassana Insaan

Dera Sacha Sauda Chairperson, Vipassana Insan, said on Tuesday that there is no question of a successor to the Dera chief and no such discussion has taken place.Following the High Court directions for a search of Dera premises under judicial supervision she said the Dera will co-operate with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court and by the Haryana government.The Dera runs educational establishments at its campus in Sirsa and there has been talk of shutting down the schools and other educational institutes at the Dera. Vipassana Insan said there was no move to shut down the school, and students continue to study there. “Seven thousand students, including girls, continue to study at Dera school and also there are international players here. If there was anything wrong, they would not have been studying and staying here even now,” said Vipassana.She also informed that all revenue records have been handed over to the government and that it is for them to see what to do further. “We will co-operate fully with administration for any checking of the Dera premises that they need to do,” added Vipassana.She emphasised several times that there is no announcement made by the Dera on a potential successor. When asked if Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter, Honeypreet, now on the run following a lookout notice against her, has been in contact with the Dera, Vipassana said there has been no link with Honeypreet after 25th of August.Speaking on the future of the Dera Sacha Sauda and whether it will continue to exist and carry on activities, she said “Dera will continue to do the Welfare works that it was doing earlier. There is going to be no stopping of welfare activities by the Dera Sacha Sauda.”She also emphasised during her interaction that the Dera appeals to all its follows to co-operate with the government.