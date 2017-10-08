Desire Peace, But Prepared to Fight on Short Notice: IAF Chief Dhanoa

The Indian Air Force is prepared to fight even on short notice if the need arises, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa said on Sunday, marking the 85th Air Force Day at the Hindon base."Notwithstanding the pace of ongoing acquisition, modernisation, indigenisation effort and our desire for peace, we are prepared to fight at a short notice should the need arise," Dhanoa said.He also said that the Air Force was acquiring multi-spectrum strategic capabilities and remained committed to building a "joint manship" with the Indian Army and the Navy.Dhanoa said security of all Air Force stations have been enhanced to combat any threat, including sub-conventional threats, after the terrorist attack on the IAF base station in Pathankot last year.In January last year, terrorists had sneaked in from across the border and attacked the airbase. The attack claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.The IAF marked its anniversary in the shadow of a devastating chopper crash two days earlier in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, in which five Air Force personnel and two Army men were killed. “Our losses in peacetime are a cause for concern,” he said.Earlier this week, Dhanoa had said the IAF is capable of effectively countering any threat from China and Pakistan simultaneously in a two-front war. He, however, said the possibility of such a scenario was "low".President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the air warriors and extended greetings on the occasion."On Air Force Day, I salute the valour, commitment and dedication of our brave air warriors. They safeguard our skies," Kovind tweeted.In a tweet, Modi said: "On Air Force Day, best wishes to our courageous air warriors and their families. Their determination and prowess ensure that our skies are safe."Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre also greeted air warriors and their families.