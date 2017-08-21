Despite Gorakhpur Deaths, 'Refer' is The Mantra in UP Health Centers

“Daaktar (Doctor) sahib, thoda oxygen aur chala ke dekhiye na. Ek baar our chala ke dekhiye na.”Rajesh Yadav pleads with the medical staff attending to his son Nikhil. His five-month-old son’s body lies cold and dead in front of him. His wife, sitting at his feet, wails inconsolably.But for Rajesh, that one last glimmer of hope still dangles on the breathing hose connected to yellow oxygen pipes. Doctors try to explain that it is all over. Rajesh implores one last time and then his voice breaks away to little sobs.August 17, 10.30am. Another death is registered at the Pediatric Hospital in Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur, exactly five days after Nikhil woke up with high fever.Every year during monsoons, dimaagi bukhar (brain fever) or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome flares up in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Yadav, obviously, was worried about his son and took him to the nearest health centre of Khukhundu in Deoria. The paramedics present in the Community Health Centre sent them away with a few basic medicines. No diagnostic tests were done or prescribed.Nikhil’s condition worsened in the next three days. He was constantly running a very high temperature. But August 15 being a holiday, no doctors were available at health centers.Rajesh had to wait for another 24 hours before his son was finally referred to the Deoria district hospital. His worst fears were coming true. Borrowing Rs 7,000 from his neighbour, he took his son to Deoria.By midnight, Nikhil's condition worsened. That is when the district hospital gave up and asked them to go to BRD Medical College where Nikhil lost the battle to death.Wrapped in a white shroud, the father stood at the gate of the medical college trying arrange for transportation to take his dead son back to his village to perform the last rites.It is an absolutely avoidable tragedy done in by the absence of any semblance of a robust public health system. If Nikhil was diagnosed earlier and administered the right treatment, Rajesh Yadav wouldn't have had to travel 70km in the middle of the night to save his son’s life.Deaths in Gorakhpur are as much a story of lack of oxygen as they are of a crumbling public healthcare system. Nikhil could not be saved despite being on ventilator for almost 12 hours. Which is why, it is equally important to trace Nikhil’s journey from his village to the BDM Medical College. And, perhaps, most importantly, to find out if the five-month-old boy could have been treated at the primary health centre at his village.Nikhil’s last journey, we went on a status check of the health centers in Deoria and Gorakhpur districts covering four health centers.Our tour culminated at the Deoria district hospital, the place from where Nikhil was referred to the BRD in the middle of the night.The new Primary Health Centre is located about 35km from the district headquarters. Commissioned in 1980s, this centre continues to be a simple two-room set up.We went in to check the facilities, but the search ended in less than 10 steps, the entire area of the structure. We were told that the centre had a doctor who had just gone out. We waited for about 20 minutes. He didn’t return. When asked what they do when they get a Japanese Encephalitis or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patient, the answer was simple: “We refer.”We moved to Rudrapur next. The story at the medical centre here was the same. Though we did spot a doctor, there were no specialists. They told us that four Acute Encephalitis patients came to the clinic that day. When we asked how they were treated, the answer was the same: “We referred them.”For the next three hours, we went to two other community health centres and a Primary Health Centre. Everywhere, the magic word was the same: 'refer'.Nowhere did we find a doctor or a medical official suggesting anything else. So we decided to check the first major point of referral: the district hospital.You know you are approaching a district hospital anywhere in Indian hinterland by the look, feel, smell and the huge rush at the facility. Deoria, unfortunately, did not disappoint in this regard.In a hospital filled to the brim with people, we pushed our way to what is called the AES/JE ICU. At a time when the entire zone is reeling under the impact of this virus, this hospital has just 10 ICU beds. When we put this question to the paramedic in charge of the ICU, he said that if need be “we put three to four children on one bed.”Gorakhpur is no ordinary district in Uttar Pradesh. This is the Chief Minister's land; Yogi Adityanath has been a Member of Parliament from here for the last 20 years. We thought the situation here would be better than Deoria.But disappointed followed us here too. Our first stop was the community health centre in Gorakhpur's Shivpur area, around 16 km from the district headquarters.This facility promises 24x7 medical care for all.But the moment we moved in, reality dawned upon us. This was a building with empty rooms and bright labels. The OPD did not have doctors, the X-Ray room lacked the machine, a hospital staff was sleeping on a bed meant for the patient and the only doctor present was the Ayurvedic physician who told us that there wasn't even a freezer in the building, let alone oxygen cylinders.Across the district, we went to at least two more healthcare centres and the result continued to be the same as that of Deoria. 'Refer' remained the preferred word; a word which is generally preceded by apathy and succeeded by indifference.A high-level delegation from the IMA visited the BRD hospital and the medical facilities in the adjoining areas. Their report not only finds that “the hospital was handling these cases and other critically-ill patients much more than its capacity”, but also confirms that “there is no facility in Gorakhpur and nearby districts to manage encephalitis” apart from the BRD hospital.Even here the report mentions that the lack of resident doctors and paramedics is alarming. But the two main observations that point at the rot are:Lack of staff — paediatricians, nurses and other paramedical officials — in PHCs/CHCs.ICUs in 10 districts of Poorvanchal area are not functioning because of lack of staff and other resources.Nikhil is not an exception, rather he is almost the norm. On an average, one in every four kid admitted in BRD Hospital fails to survive. Over 10,000 children have died in the hospital since the outbreak of the virus in the 1980s. July to September are the cruelest months as hundreds of children die in just one hospital due to encephalitis. There are many more who cannot even make it to the hospital.Uttar Pradesh is third from the bottom on the health infrastructure index. Gorakhpur has one of the worst infant mortality rates in the whole world. Would things ever change?The National Rural Health Mission was launched in 2005 to address these exact set of problems. The mission statement of the programme is to provide equitable, affordable and quality healthcare to the rural population, especially the vulnerable groups. The thrust of the mission is on establishing a fully functional, community owned and decentralised health delivery system.While on paper this was the panacea that India needed, the reality is clear to all of us. In Uttar Pradesh, the NRHM is synonymous with an alleged mega scam. As per the CBI, more than Rs 100 billion was siphoned off from the fund, with many top politicians, allegedly including key aides of former chief minister Mayawati, and bureaucrats being involved. The trial of the cases has been going on for some time, but the damage done is clear and permanent.