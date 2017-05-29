Despite Modi's Lal Batti Ban, Mamata's Minister Refuses to Let Go

New Delhi: West Bengal PWD Minister Arup Biswas is still using a red beacon, despite a nationwide ban on it and claims that the Mamata Banerjee government has not banned lal battis yet.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “I can’t comment on this issue”.

Earlier, the Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque, Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, had also drawn criticism for refusing to take down his red beacon.

“I don't think this even matters. It is pointless. There are red beacons everywhere, on top of planes, then why not cars?” Barkati had said.

The cleric had claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given him the permission to use red beacon and that Shahi Imam has been given the nod by the erstwhile British government.

Barkati finally removed the red beacon, but only after persuasion by the Bengal CM. He was also involved in a war of words with Mass Education Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury who had protested outside the Tipu Sultan mosque against Barkati.

Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati, the maverick imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque, who finally removed the red beacon from his car on Saturday after being prodded by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, lodged a police complaint against minister and minority leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury who staged a protest outside the mosque against the cleric’s reckless behavior.

The Union Cabinet on April 19 decided that the red beacon light will be removed from all vehicles, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move got implemented from May 1 is seen as a crackdown on the VIP culture.