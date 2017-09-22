Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that development is the solution to all problems as he launched a slew of infrastructure projects in Varanasi, in what was his first visit to his parliamentary constituency since BJP won the Uttar Pradesh election.Starting his two-day visit, Modi “gifted” schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore to the city. This included launching or laying the foundation stones of 17 key infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge, Balua Ghat bridge and the Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).Addressing a rally after the launch functions, he took a swipe at the opposition parties and said this government “would only launch, but also complete projects.”He targeted previous governments, saying they were driven by political calculations, resulting in schemes being inaugurated but never seeing completion. “Previous governments seemed to hate development and looted public money to win elections," he said.Asserting that his government's effort was to empower the poor, he said, “Our aim is to see that the dream of development is fulfilled and lives of poor changes and they get opportunities."The PM said that even the poor people do not want their future generations to eke out a living like themselves. "No poor person wants to give their children their poverty in inheritance,” Modi said.He said his government shares their dream and is working to realise it. “Our government has a dream to wipe out poverty,” he said, adding that the schemes launched on Friday would help empower all strata of the society.Modi inaugurated the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts and crafts museum - constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore.Referring to development projects for weavers, who constitute a major chunk of the population in the city, Modi said his government wants their works to be showcased globally so as to enhance their economic prospects. “Our weavers need a global market which will enhance their economic prospects significantly,” he said.The PM also said his government has started initiatives to connect waterways for economic development. He also flagged off, via a video link, the Mahamana Express train to connect Varanasi with Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat, his home state.Modi inaugurated banking services of the Utkarsh Bank and unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the headquarters building of the Bank.The Utkarsh Bank specializes in micro-finance. He dedicated a Jal Ambulance (water amublance) service and a 'Jal Shav Vahan' service (water-based vehicle service for ferrying bodies) to the people of Varanasi, through a video link.