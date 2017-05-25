X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Chopper Crash-Lands in Latur, CM Safe

News18.com

Updated: May 25, 2017, 1:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Chopper Crash-Lands in Latur, CM Safe
File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape on Thursday when his helicopter crash-landed in Latur.

The Chief Minister tweeted that he and his team are absolutely safe.

“The Sikorsky helicopter VT-CMM took off from Nilanda, Latur, at 12 pm. There were six people, including the Maharashtra CM. All six are safe. The pilot decided on emergency landing due to variable wind pattern. The helicopter was damaged during landing,” said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Fadnavis had gone to Latur in Marathwada for the BJP's 'Shivar Samwad Sabha', a statewide campaign to reach out to farmers.

"I am safe. There was a minor accident involving the helicopter. People shouldn't believe in rumours," Fadnavis later told media persons.

The chopper developed a technical snag while taking off from the helipad at Nilanga where the chief minister had gone for an event.

"Nobody got hurt. My media advisor Ketan Pathak has suffered minor injuries. With the blessings of 11 crore people of Maharashtra, I am safe," he told reporters at Nilanga.

He added that the pilot too had not been injured seriously.

"This is a new helicopter. We will seek information from police on this incident," the chief minister said.

Recently, on a tour to Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region, his helicopter had suffered a technical snag, following which he had travel by road to Nagpur.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 12:59 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.