Devotees From Delhi, Punjab Reach Patna for 350th Prakashotsav

Patna: Sikh devotees from Delhi and Punjab have converged in Patna for the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, even as gurudwaras in the national capital wear a festive look to mark the grand occasion.

Bihar government has made elaborate arrangements, from tent cities to beautification drive, to host a sea of people, who have descended in the Bihar capital, from all parts of the world, to pay obeisance to the 10th Sikh Guru at his birthplace.

While most of the 'sangats' have reached Patna, many will reach on Thursday, as the celebrations culminate in that city, after weeks of grand festivities.

In Delhi, gurudwaras, from small to big, have been lit up and display banners of the 350th birth anniversary. The national capital is home to a huge population from the Sikh community, many of whom are in Patna to join in the festivities, while those who could not travel out, would mark the occasion here.

From Punjab, thousands of people have already travelled by train, bus or flights, to reach Patna Sahib or Takht Harmandir Sahib, considered one of the holiest places by Sikh, after the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"Everyday six buses are travelling to Patna to ferry 'sangats' for the celebrations. People are travelling in big numbers, from Delhi and Punjab," a staff of Punjab Roadways said.

Delhi's major gurudwaras include Sisganj Gurdwara in Chandani Chowk, Moti Bagh Gurudwara and those in south Delhi at Lajapt Nagar are decked up for the occasion.

"This is a grand occasion and whether in Patna Sahib or here, we are united by one spirit. The teachings of Guru Gobind Singji is for humanity and this celebration is also a time to look back on his life and learn lessons for a better society," said a member of a gurudwara in south Delhi.

A huge tent city has been erected in the famous Gandhi Maidan at Patna, and two more at the Kangan Ghat and Bypass Road.

Inside Gandhi Maidan, a huge and striking replica of Takht Harmandir Sahib gurudwara has been erected while temporary ornate structures have been built around it, which have also been lit up, drawing a huge crowd.

A special laser show has also been organised at the Mangal Talab, a pond located near Patna Sahib, which has been given a major facelift for the occasion.

New guest houses have also been constructed to accommodate devotees coming from other parts of the country and world over, including Canada, the UK, the US and Australia.

Patna Sahib railway station has been redeveloped on a larger scale and bathed in glittering lighting to welcome devotees arriving in Patna City by trains.