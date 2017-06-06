DGCA suspends 10 Pilots for Getting Official’s Designation Wrong

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has filed a police complaint against 10 pilots of Jet Airways for allegedly posting derogatory comments against an official on a WhatsApp group.

According to reports, the Delhi Police has questioned the pilots in the matter.

The matter supposedly began when the pilots wrote to senior DGCA official Lalit Gupta about draft rules on the notice period for pilots.

They allegedly got his designation wrong which drew a sharp reaction from Gupta who suspended them from flying duties and asked the airline to check their "mental alertness" since "they could not even quote a designation properly".

He also asked for an unconditional apology from the pilots, who had to later submit to it. However, Gupta alleged that later they posted derogatory messages about him on a WhatsApp group.

Following this, the DGCA approached the Delhi Police.

"The pilots have been called in for questioning on the basis of a complaint by the DGCA. They have been called in for an inquiry," a senior police official told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)