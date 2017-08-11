DHE Odisha +3 Degree Admissions: Second Phase Selection Merit List 2017 Released on dheodisha.gov.in
The official statement stated ‘Students who are yet to take admission in their preferred +3 (Degree) college after Slide-up can do so from 16 Aug to 18 Aug #eAdmission’.
The Data Updation procedure for 2nd Phase Selection in e-admissions ends on 19th August 2017.
The Second Phase Selection Merit List for admissions to +3 Degree College has been announced by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha today on its official website - dheodisha.gov.in. The official statement stated ‘Students who are yet to take admission in their preferred +3 (Degree) college after Slide-up can do so from 16 Aug to 18 Aug #eAdmission’.
Now students can upgrade to the college of their choice. The Data Updation procedure for 2nd Phase Selection in e-admissions ends on 19th August 2017. The students who were waiting for the Second Phase Selection List can follow the instructions below:
How to Check DHE Odisha +3 Degree Admissions Second Phase Selection List:
Step 1: Visit the official website of DHE Odisha - dheodisha.gov.in
Step 2: Click on +3 Degree
Step 3: Click on Second Phase Selection List
Step 4: Select the College, District, Stream, Subject, etc to find the College Wise and Category Wise Rank List
Direct Link: http://dheodisha.gov.in/SAMS/ReportList_DegreePhaseII.aspx
DHE Odisha’s decision came in the wake of request by students who could not get a seat in the first phase of +3 Degree Admissions. DHE Odisha had published the first list of allotment on 30th June and classes for +3 1st Year students had commenced from 24th July 2017 however, there were thousands of students whose applications were declined and they could not get admission.
DHE Odisha has directed 834 College Principals in the state to grant admissions to these students by the specified date even if they have to increase the strength of seats in Honours subject.
Department of Higher Education, Odisha (DHE) is a Government unit that looks after the school and college education in the state of Odisha. Head Quartered in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, the department is responsible for admissions in colleges under its purview, functioning of various other state run Universities and hiring and employing the Higher Secondary school teachers and college professors employed in Government schools and colleges running under Odisha Government.
