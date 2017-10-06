GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DHSE First Year Equivalency Improvement Exam Results – September 2017 declared at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has published the DHSE 1st-year equivalency improvement exam results just a day after postponing the exam dates for Plus One (+1) and Plus Two (+2) equivalency exams.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 6, 2017, 12:20 PM IST
According to the new schedule, the exams that were supposed to be conducted on October 8th, 9th and 10th will now be held on October 20th, 21st and 22nd this month.
DHSE First Year Equivalency Improvement Exam Results – September 2017 have been declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on its official website - keralaresults.nic.in/. The examination authority had conducted these exams for a large number of students of the Kerala state. Candidates who had appeared for the DHSE First Year Equivalency Improvement Examination held in September, last month can follow the instructions below to check their result.

How to check DHSE First Year Equivalency Improvement Exam Results - September 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on DHSE FIRST YEAR EQUIVALENCY IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - SEPTEMBER 2017

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and Submit

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out

Direct Link: http://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefyeq17imp513/dhsefyeq.htm

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has published the DHSE 1st-year equivalency improvement exam results just a day after postponing the exam dates for Plus One (+1) and Plus Two (+2) equivalency exams. DHSE had issued an official statement which clarified that the exam schedule has changed for Plus One and Plus Two Equivalency exams.

According to the new schedule, the exams that were supposed to be conducted on October 8th, 9th and 10th will now be held on October 20th, 21st and 22nd this month. Earlier, DHSE had postponed Second Year (+2) Higher Secondary Equivalency practical exam from October 4th (Gandhian Studies) to October 6th.

Established in 1990, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala was set up by the State Government of Kerala to pursue the national policy for higher education.
