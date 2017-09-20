DHSE Kerala Plus One Supplementary Improvement Exam Result Expected Today at dhsekerala.gov.in
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala had conducted the Plus One Improvement Supplementary Exams in the month of July 2017 from 19th to 26th July for the candidates who could not clear their regular annual exams.
DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Supplementary Exam Result 2017 is expected to be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on its official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.
The candidates who had appeared for the Plus One Improvement Supplementary Exam July 2017 can follow the instructions below to check their result, once the same is uploaded by DHSE, Kerala:
How to Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Supplementary Exam?
Step 1: Visit the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Plus One Improvement Supplementary Exam Results July 2017
Step 3: CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number
Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Candidates who clear the Supplementary exams will be able to save one year. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is also expected to publish the results of Kerala Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary First Year and Technical Higher Secondary Improvement or Supplementary Exam Results July 2017, today or later in this week.
Meanwhile, DHSE, Kerala has also released the timetable for First Year Improvement Equivalency Exam Time Table on the official website.
As per the notification, the first year improvement equivalency exam will be conducted on 23rd November, 24th November and 25th November i.e. the coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday for various subjects. The same can be accessed by visiting the following url:
http://dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/EqvIyrImprTTSept2017.pdf
