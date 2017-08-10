Dialling Dawood: When India's Most Wanted Man Was Caught on Tape

India’s wait for proof against Dawood Ibrahim is over. CNN-News18 has managed to speak to one of the world’s most wanted men. Only a handful of people have heard the underworld don’s voice. This is the first time he has directly spoken to any TV channel.After CNN-News18’s Investigations Editor Manoj Gupta made contact with Dawood, the voice samples were run past several sources who have been tracking the fugitive Mumbai underworld don for several years. They have all confirmed that this voice indeed belongs to Dawood.Hello…Hello…YesDawood Saab…Who is this?Sir, good evening, this is Manoj Gupta from CNN-News18.[Pause]No, this is Chotani.Sorry?[Pause] Phone being passed on. A muffled sound can be heard.Speak, speak.Salam walekumWalekum as-salamWho is this?I am Manoj Gupta from CNN-News18.Was it Dawood?Yes, Yes, Manoj Bhai, say.Please let me talk to Dawood sahab.Who Dawood sahab?Dawood Ibrahim sahabTell me, what happened?This is Manoj Gupta. He knows me. Please ask him.He had picked up the phone.[Pause]He knows me. Please ask him once.Yes, tell me.Speak, speak.[Pause]So, sir? You are in Karachi, Pakistan.Who said so?This is a Pakistani number.Don’t waste time.Fear God. You are wasting time. Who are you talking to? Who are you interviewing? Do you know anything?No, you tell me. You are taking such a long interview. You are talking so much. Do you even know who you are talking to?To Dawood.Fear God. First, you are taking his name this way. You thought you will get to talk to him over the phone just like that.Who gave you this number? Delete this number. Give me a number so that I could pass your message on to Dawood through somebody.You mashallah sound like an intelligent journalist. Do you really think that you will just dial any number and Dawood sahab will pick up the phone? And you will interview him?Give me your number. I will make you talk to him.90XXXXXXXXOkay, tell me. Will you interview directly in the studio?I will send the camera to Karachi.To Karachi? Why? Why are you just asking me to make you meet or talk to him? Send me your number.Sir, please give me a small interview.No, interview. No.[Pause]Where are you, sir? I will send a camera to Karachi.It's time to break my fast. Let me go, son.Please, do an interview Dawood sahab.Please, meet me once.Let's meet.Where are you?I am in Delhi. Tell me, I will come to meet you.You are in Delhi? Come to Dubai.When, sir?Should I send a camera to Karachi, sir?[Pause]It is some IAS guy[Pause]Hello[Muffled sound of Dawood prompting]Is this the time to interview somebody. It's time to break the fast. We have to offer prayers. Please, pay attention.Please do a small two-minute interview.Is it Dawood Ibrahim Sahab?Yes, tell.Yes, what do you want to ask?[Pause]Give me some time, sir.Whenever you want.When, sir?Anytime.[Pause]Please, make me talk to him once.Yes, give me your number. I will put you through to him.98XXXXXXXXXXWriteWhere will you interview him, in studio?We will interview him over the phone.We don’t give phone interviewsI will send a camera to Karachi.Why are you asking me for a meeting if you already know everything?Send the camera, and come you along too.We will now talk when we are face to face.[Pause]What is his name?What is your name?Manoj Gupta.WriteDon't worry. We have noted your number and name, too. We will do it, inshaallah.How’s your health?Alhamdulillah, first class.There was a rumour that you suffered a heart attack and got gangrene.Blood pressure shot up once…Blood pressure shot up once.