Dibrugarh University 4th & Final Semester MBA (Full Time) (Non CBCS) Exam 2017 Results Declared at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University 4th & Final Semester MBA (Full Time) (Non CBCS) Examination 2017 results have been declared by the Dibrugarh University, Assam on its official website - dibru.ac.in.Dibrugarh University 4th & final Semester MBA (Full Time) (Non CBCS) Exams were conducted in the month of June 2017. A total of 151 candidates had appeared for the examination and 110 candidates have cleared the exam, thereby the overall passing percentage this year is 72.84%. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download results from official website by following the steps given below.– Visit the official website - dibru.ac.in– At the right side of the homepage click on 'Results'– Click on 'Result of 4th & Final Semester MBA (Full Time) (Non CBCS) Examination, 2017, held in June 2017'– Click on 'Download'– CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search– Save the results pdf for further reference: https://www.dibru.ac.in/images/uploaded_files/2017/October/Result_MBA_4th__final_june_2017.pdfDibrugarh University 4th & Final Semester MBA (Full Time) (Non CBCS) Examination 2017 results have been prepared by existing D.U. Rules and Regulations of the Examination. If any candidate finds any kind of discrepancy in results, he/she can appeal to the Controller of Examinations within 30 days from the date of declaration of this result.Candidates can apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts by submitting their applications through the Head of the Department/Institution concerned at the earliest so that it can reach the authorities within 10 days from the date of declaration of result.