Did Hurriyat Leader Geelani Receive Lashkar Funds? NIA Launches Probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others for alleged involvement in subversive activities and receiving funds from LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

The others named in the PE are Naeem Khan, who was seen on television during a sting operation purportedly confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias 'Bitta Karate' and Gazi Javed Baba of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an NIA spokesman told PTI.

The separatists were receiving funds from chief of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments, the spokesman alleged.

The NIA has also taken cognizance of the news report related to the recording of conversations between a TV reporter and leaders of separatist groups operating in the Kashmir Valley in this regard, he said.

(With PTI inputs)