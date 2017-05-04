Digvijaya Booked for Saying Telangana Police Encouraging Muslims to Join ISIS

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday filed a criminal case against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his alleged remarks that the Telangana police has set up a "bogus" ISIS website to radicalise Muslim youths and encourage them to join the terror outfit.

Based on a complaint by TRS MLA M Gopi Nath lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills constituency, and accused the AICC general secretary Singh of defaming the police through his comments, subsequently a case was registered against him under the relevant IPC sections, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills Division) Uday Kumar Reddy told PTI.

Singh has been booked under IPC sections 505(1), (1)(b) and 505 (2) for making the alleged statements, intended to cause or likely to cause public fears or alarms and inducing people to commit an offence against the state or public tranquility or to create or promote ill-will between the two classes of people.

On May 1, Singh in a post on his Twitter page, had said "Telangana police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules."

"The issue is whether the Telangana police should be trapping Muslim youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?

"Is It ethical? Is it moral? Has KCR (Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao) authorised the Telangana police to trap Muslim youths and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has, then shouldn't he own up the responsibility and resign? If he hasn't, then shouldn't he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime?" Singh had said in a series of tweets.

Following Singh's remarks, the Telangana government had asked Singh to either prove his allegations or tender an apology. The government too had warned Singh of actions "as per the law" if he failed to apologise.

While denying Singh's allegations against the police, the Telangana DGP had earlier said the Congress leader's comments would demoralise the police force and lower the image of its personnel engaged in fighting the anti-national forces.