Dileep Denied Bail For the Fourth Time in Malayalam Actress Assault Case

Actor Dileep was on Monday again denied bail by a magistrate's court in Kerala in the case of abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress.The Angamaly first class magistrate court rejected Dileep's bail plea after the prosecution submitted that the investigation was nearing completion and that he will influence witnesses if he was let out on bail.The counsel for Dileep argued he was eligible for bail because he has been lodged at the Aluva sub jail for more than 60 days now without the charge sheet being filed in the case.This is the fourth time Dileep has been denied bail in this case - twice by the Angamaly magistrate court and twice by the Kerala High Court. The prominent Malayalam actor is accused of hiring a gang to abduct and sexually assault the actress to settle a personal score. The court has extended his judicial remand till September 28.The development came on a day when Dileep's wife and actress Kavya Madhavan filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court, apprehending arrest in the case against her husband. The plea will come up in the court on September 25.In her plea, Kavya alleged that the officers in the probe team "made open threats of arraigning" her as an accused to "cover up lacunas in the unfounded allegations against her husband Dileep and intimidate" all persons associated with him.Six persons, including Dileep and main accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the incident in which an actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours on February 17.Dileep’s friend and director Nadirshah, who has also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the HC, was also questioned by the police on Sunday. The court, while considering the plea, directed the police to produce the details of questioning in a sealed cover.The police informed the court that the probe team could not get all the required information from Nadirshah because of his ill-health. The case has also been posted to September 25 for further hearing.