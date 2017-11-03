Dina Wadia, Daughter of Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mother of Nusli, Dies in New York
Dina Wadia is survived by her daughter Diana N Wadia, son Nusli N Wadia, her grandsons Ness and Jeh Wadia and her two great grandchildren Jah and Ella Wadia.
File photo of Dina Wadia. (Image courtesy. News18 Hindi)
Mumbai: Dina Wadia, the daughter of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away at her home in New York on Friday, a spokesperson of Wadia group said. She was 98.
Dina, who had married Bombay-based Parsi businessman Neville Wadia over her father's objection and stayed back in India after Partition, is survived by her daughter Diana N. Wadia, son Nusli N. Wadia, her grandsons Ness and Jeh Wadia and two great grandchildren Jah and Ella Wadia.
A statement issued by the Wadia family said that she died peacefully.
