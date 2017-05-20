Dinakaran's Lucky Number 5 Was Part of His Plot to Bribe EC: Cops to Court

New Delhi: AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran not only plotted to bribe an Election Commission official to win the party’s symbol war, but also told his alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to make the bypoll “fall” on a date that added to “five” as per numerology, Delhi Police told a court on Saturday.

In their submission to the Tis Hazari court, the Delhi Police said they have a recorded phone conversation between Dinakaran and Sukesh to prove the same. Police said the two used to communicate mostly on WhatsApp but on the intervening night of April 15 and 16 this year, they spoke over the phone.

Police told the court that they have the details of that phone call during which the name of an Election Commission official also cropped up.

The court will on Monday rule on Sukesh’s bail plea.

Dinakaran, his close aide Mallikarjuna, alleged middleman Sukesh and suspected hawala operator Nathu Singh have been lodged in judicial custody till May 29.

Dinakaran was arrested on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe unidentified EC officials to get the undivided AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol.

His name had surfaced after police arrested conman Sukesh Chandrasekar who had allegedly told Dinakaran that he had contacts in the EC and would help his faction get the election symbol.​

The EC had frozen the AIADMK’s symbol after two factions of the party — one led by Dinakaran’s aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam — staked a claim to it.​