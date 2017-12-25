Diplomat Eenam Gambhir, Who Called Out Pak Lies in UN, Falls Prey to Phone Snatchers in Delhi

The menace of chain snatching in Delhi hasn't even spared the First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir. At home in Delhi on a vacation, she was out for a walk on Saturday night, when two bike-borne men drove away after snatching her mobile phone in Rohini.In her police complaint, Gambhir said, “Two men on a motorcycle stopped near me and my mother and started asking for directions to the Hanuman Mandir. Raising the hand in which I was holding my iPhone 7, I pointed towards the temple. Just then, the pillion rider snatched the phone from my hand and they drove away.”According to police, the iPhone had a US-registered SIM card and contained crucial work-related documentsPolice said they have filed a case under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)Officials told News18 that they have formed several teams and are scanning CCTV footage from the area. But even after over 36 hours, cops have failed to nab the snatchersDelhi Police have failed to curb the menace of chain snatching. There are at least 24 snatching cases reported across the city every day. Till November 30 this year, 7,870 cases of snatching were registered. According to police data, only 4,154 of these cases were solved.