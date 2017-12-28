Divorced for Waking Up Late: The Triple Talaq Case Cited by Govt in Parliament

A woman in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh was reportedly given triple talaq by her husband for waking up late in the morning.The latest case of instant divorce, a practice declared ‘void’ by the Supreme Court earlier this year, surfaced on a day when the government tabled the controversial triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha.The case was even referred to in the lower House by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who said instances of instant divorce continue despite the Supreme Court order.Gul Afshan said her husband Qasim, a truck driver, ended their four-year marriage by simply saying ‘talaq’ thrice.Afshan is now back to living with her parents, despite whose objection she had married Qasim.“My only fault was to wake up late and he immediately pronounced triple talaq. We had a love marriage, but soon the cracks emerged and I was beaten up by him almost every other day,” Afshan said.Qasim is now untraceable.A police complaint was yet to be filed.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.Under provisions of the proposed bill, a Muslim man who resorts to Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq would be jailed for three years and custody of any minor children would be granted to the affected woman.The proposed bill makes instant divorce a non-bailable offence which can lead to imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction. It also makes it mandatory for the husband to pay maintenance to his wife and child support towards any children.