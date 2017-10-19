Diwali 2017: 11 Persons Booked for Bursting Crackers in Chandigarh

Eleven people have been booked for allegedly bursting crackers in violation of a court directive that crackers could be burnt only on Diwali evening.The police has registered cases against 11 unidentified persons in different parts of the city for bursting crackers on Wednesday night.Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that crackers could be burnt only between 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM on Diwali day in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.No arrests have been made.