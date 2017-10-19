GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Diwali 2017: 11 Persons Booked for Bursting Crackers in Chandigarh

The police has registered cases against 11 unidentified persons in different parts of the city for bursting crackers on Wednesday night.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2017, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Diwali 2017: 11 Persons Booked for Bursting Crackers in Chandigarh
Representative image (File image: Reuters)
Chandigarh: Eleven people have been booked for allegedly bursting crackers in violation of a court directive that crackers could be burnt only on Diwali evening.

The police has registered cases against 11 unidentified persons in different parts of the city for bursting crackers on Wednesday night.

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that crackers could be burnt only between 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM on Diwali day in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

No arrests have been made.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES