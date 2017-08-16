DMK Chief Karunanidhi Undergoes Minor Procedure, Discharged

DMK president M Karunanidhi underwent a minor procedure at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday and was discharged soon after.The 93-year-old leader was also examined by doctors to evaluate his health parameters. The former chief minister was admitted for a “minor procedure — change of (Percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy) PEGtube,” Kauvery Hospital Executive Director S Aravindan said in a statement.After the completion of the procedure which took about 40 minutes, Karunanidhi was discharged, hospital sources said.Karunanidhi’s family members were also present at the hospital. His daughter Kanimozhi later told reporters that the tube has to be replaced once every six months and that he was fine.In October 2016, Karunanidhi had taken ill due to a drug induced allergy and was advised to take rest by doctors. He was twice admitted to Kauvery hospital in December last year.Once he was treated for nutrition and hydration support and the second time, he underwent tracheostomy to optimise his breathing.Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, AIADMK leaders M Thambidurai and D Jayakumar were among several leaders who had visited himduring his hospitalisation.The top DMK leader has been out of action ever since he took ill last year. Party affairs are being taken care by his son, DMK Working President M K Stalin.