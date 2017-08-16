DMK President Karunanidhi Admitted to Hospital in Chennai

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi is reported to have been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning.A press release issued by the hospital authorities said, Karunanidhi will be undergoing a minor procedure and will be released later in the day."He will be discharged from the hospital later today," Kauvery Hospital Executive Director S Aravindan said in a statement.The 94-year-old leader, who has been wheelchair-bound for quite some time, has not been keeping well. He had undergone a tracheotomy procedure in December last year when he had developed a lung infection.The veteran leader, who is known to have never lost an election in six decade-long career, has stopped giving public appearances over the past one year, mostly due to fledgling health.However, Karunanidhi’s recent birthday celebrations on June 3 was quite a show of unity of the opposition parties, when top political leaders like Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, JDU president Nitish Kumar, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’ Brien and a number of others turned up to mark their presence at the event.