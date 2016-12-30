DMK Seeks Probe by Sitting HC Judge Over Jayalalithaa's Death

Chennai: A day after a Madras High Court judge expressed doubts over the circumstances leading to the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK on Friday sought a comprehensive probe by a sitting HC judge into the death.

"A comprehensive probe must be done by a sitting judge of the High Court and people should be told the truth," DMK Treasurer M K Stalin said.

Against the backdrop of the court raising questions, he said it was imperative for the government to come out comprehensively on the medical treatment provided to the former AIADMK chief.

In a statement here, he said complete medical bulletins, video footage and photos of her getting treatment at the hospital should be released.

Citing Justice Vaidyanathan's observation yesterday that he may consider ordering exhumation of the body of the departed leader, he said "it is imperative for the government to release comprehensive information".

Stalin, who had earlier sought a white paper on the treatment given to Jayalalithaa, said there was no statement from the government ever since she was admitted to the hospital on September 22.

He said the Centre and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had a duty to answer questions related to the treatment provided for the late leader. Doctors from Delhi's AIIMS too had treated her, he said.

If the ruling regime had explained the "true (health) status" of Jayalalithaa and released pictures of her getting treatment, the issue could not have reached the doorsteps of court, he said.

He recalled a statement of his party chief Karunanidhi seeking release of pictures of Jayalalithaa being treated and said, "had the ruling side not viewed it from the prism of politics, the issue would not have come to such a pass".

Only such activities has cast a "cloud, giving room for suspicion," among the people, he said, adding it was the right of the people to know about the treatment given to her and the circumstances leading to her death.