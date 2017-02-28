Do Not Force Employees to Join Duty in Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandits to Govt

Jammu: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits have asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to issue orders so that no migrant employee posted in Kashmir is forced to join work till normalcy returns to the Valley.

"The government should issue a clear order that no migrant employee whether in PM Package or Non-PM Package is forced to join till normalcy returns to the valley," All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandita said.

Flanked by leadership of the various organisations of KPs, Pandita said "We seek a clear order for up-to-date release of entire salaries of all the migrant employees and ensure that they continue to receive their salaries without any delay".

APMCC and All Migrant Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK) along with top leadership of Kashmiri Pandit community held a day-long conference in Jammu to show unity within the community and seek speedy justice on employees' concerns.

The meeting organised by APMCC to discuss the issues of migrant employees working in Kashmir Valley under PM and Non-PM packages in view of the reopening of schools and other concerns was attended by majority of the employees and most of the top leadership of KP community where the leadership assured the employees of their full and unconditional support for their issues.

The KP leadership asked the employees to rest assured that nobody will be allowed to harass them or victimise them in view of the prevailing unrest in Kashmir Valley and that their issues would be taken up forcefully with the government.

The speakers expressed their dismay over the fact that on the one hand the government itself says that the conditions were not conducive in the Valley and has started fresh migrant registration and on the other hand some officials were indirectly forcing Pandit employees to join their duties.

They said that this contradiction speaks volumes about the prevailing situation in the Valley and resolved that employees will not return till their six-point charter of demands was not discussed with them threadbare.

The leadership asked the government to order the release of salaries of all the migrant employees till February immediately.

The employees also resolved to resist any move to force them to join duty till government holds direct talks with APMCC-AMEAK leadership on their demands and hoped that such a dialogue would be held soon.