Doctor Missing in Action, Ward Boy Takes Over UP Govt Hospital; Probe Ordered

The government hospital in Sarai Gopi of UP’s Barabanki is run by one person – Arvind Srivastava, the ward boy.Locals allege that Srivastava has been carrying out duties of both the doctor as well as the pharmacist, as the designated doctor turns up once in a fortnight. When News18 visited the Primary Health Centre (PHC), even basic amenities like fans, lights were missing with creepers growing over the walls.Built during the previous government’s tenure to provide free healthcare to the villagers living nearby, the locals now are wary of even visiting the hospital.The three patients who were present at the PHC claimed that it was Srivastava who was handing out medicines due to the pharmacist’s absence.“We have never seen the doctor here. People claim she visits once in a fortnight. The pharmacist is also mostly absent. The ward boy runs this place,” said one the patients.When asked about the allegations, Srivastava termed the allegations as untrue and said, “I do not hand out medicines to anyone. The doctor is on leave as someone has passed away in her family. My job is to provide first-aid.”Taking note of the findings, Barabanki’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ramesh Chandra said, “I have come to about this issue now. If found to be true, action will be taken against the doctor and pharmacist. Right now, Dr Asma Bano is posted at the PHC. Such negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. I am ordering an inquiry into the matter and whosoever is found guilty will face action.”