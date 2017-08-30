Doctors Fight Inside Operation Theatre in Jodhpur, Newborn Dies

In a startling video recording, a group of doctors at the Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur can be seen arguing over who should operate over a patient, while a pregnant woman lies on the bed. The 30-minute long fight went on even as the woman’s newborn baby was dying in front of them.While two of the accused doctors have been suspended after the incident, the Rajasthan health minister has said that an enquiry committee has been set up and those guilty will be taken into account. No FIR has been lodged so far.In the video, it can be seen that the pregnant woman is lying on the operation table while her the heartbeat of her newborn baby is dipping. The doctors can be seen getting into a bitter fight with the esteemed medical practitioners hurling abuses at each other.One of them can be heard saying, “Stay within your limits”, the other replies, “You will pay for this”.According to a CNN-News 18 report, one of the doctors who were seen arguing inside the OT has admitted to the incident. Dr Ashok Naniwal said, "The video shows the patient of another doctor, while my patient and her baby was in good health. The other doctors who were abusing me and laughing at my expense were not attending to their patient well, who died at the end."Health minister, Kali Charan Saraf told CNN-News18, “We are waiting for the findings of an enquiry committee and will definitely take strict action against those guilty. We are yet to know the cause of the death.”The Jodhpur incident comes just weeks after another case of medical negligence in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, that killed over 60 children at a government hospital. The incident rocked the entire nation and forced authorities to take note of the pathetic condition of healthcare services in the country.