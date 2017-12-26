An alumni meet of Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday afternoon.A video of the event, which shows Russian Belly dancers performing on stage amid cheering doctors, has since gone viral on social media platforms.Pictures of an ambulance, stacked with liquor, have also gone viral.Meanwhile, the LLRM administration and the UP Government have both ordered a probe and demanded strict action against all those responsible for the bacchanalia.The party started on Monday afternoon and soon picked pace after an ambulance, packed with several cartons of liquor, made its way into the government medical college, which is Meerut’s premier medical institution. The party was organised to bring together LLRM’s batch of 1992 for the silver jubilee of their graduation.Vinay Aggarwal, the acting-principal of LLRM Medical College, claimed that he did not know of the incident at the time. He said it was not clear whether the organisers had used ambulances from the institute itself or had hired private vehicles for the party. The Uttar Pradesh Government, however, said it was taking a strict view of the entire case and anyone, whether it were the organisers or the LLRM administration, found guilty would be punished.Dr. KK Gupta, UP’s Director General (Medical Education), told News 18, “I am absolutely appalled at what has happened and I have ordered an inquiry into this. I have demanded an explanation from LLRM at the earliest. My big question to them is how the administration allowed this in the first place. Nobody, not even the principal, will be spared from action if they are found guilty in this case.”Gupta, who is also a former principal of LLRM, said, “Humare samay mein yeh sab nahi hota tha. Gaana-bajaana theek tha, lekin kabhi ashleelta nahi hoti thi (This never used to happen in our time. Music and dancing was fine, but it was never such a vulgar display).