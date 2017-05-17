DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Doctors to Abort 5-month-old Foetus of Minor Raped by Stepfather
Representative image.
Rohtak: A panel of doctors have decided to abort the foetus of a 10-year-old girl who was found to be five months pregnant after allegedly being raped repeatedly by her stepfather, PTI reported.
The gruesome incident came to light on Sunday when the girl's mother took her to a hospital where her pregnancy was confirmed by the doctors.
The district court had left it to the medical board of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to take a call on the matter. "The board has decided to go with the abortion," PGIMS, Rohtak doctor, Prashant Kumar said.
"This decision is in the best interest of the child (10-year-old girl)," he said.
The girl's mother had on Monday moved the court, seeking permission to abort the foetus. She had reasoned that her family was not financially well off and therefore was in no condition to bring up the child. She already has four children.
In recent months India's top court has received a number of petitions from women, including rape survivors and trafficking victims, seeking abortions where pregnancies had gone beyond 20 weeks.
Activists say the restriction should be extended to 24 weeks as victims of rape are often late to report their pregnancies.
Rohtak hit the headlines last week when a 23-year-old was abducted, raped and killed by seven men.
