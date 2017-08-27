Dogs Eat Woman’s Body at Lucknow’s RML Hospital, Probe Ordered

In what can only be described as gross negligence by authorities, a woman’s dead body was eaten by stray dogs at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. The dogs somehow gained entry into the morgue and chewed almost the entire head and other parts of the body, making it unrecognizable.Pushpa Tiwari (40), who was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward as a suspected case of food poisoning, had died on Saturday night during treatment. The body was kept in the mortuary for post mortem.The ghastly incident came to light on Sunday morning after a video clip started circulating in the media. Director of the hospital, Devendra Singh Negi, terminated the services of three security guards and a ward boy. An FIR has been registered against the four.Family members of the deceased have alleged that gold ornaments were also missing from the body.“Stringent action will be taken against the staff for their recklessness and the guilty will not be spared. The matter is under investigation and all the angles will be probed,” Negi said.Principal Secretary (Health) Prashant Trivedi has also taken note of the incident and has said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to fix responsibility.Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences is a super-speciality hospital and one of the most reputed and leading autonomous teaching institutes established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.