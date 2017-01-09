Donald Trump May Pick Ashley J Tellis as Ambassador to India: Report

US President-Elect Donald Trump may appoint Ashley J. Tellis as ambassador to India, an American daily has claimed.

The Washington Post quoted a source in Trump’s transition team saying that Trump was close to selecting Tellis as ambassador to India.

Tellis is currently a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues. He has served in the US Department of State as a senior adviser to the under secretary of state for political affairs. He was also involved in negotiating the civil nuclear agreement with India.

Earlier, Tellis served as a senior adviser to the ambassador at the US embassy in New Delhi.

Prior to his government service, Tellis was a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation and professor of policy analysis at the RAND Graduate School. He is the author of ‘India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture’ (RAND, 2001).

The daily said the appointment was part of Trump’s transition team effort for a policy pivot to Asia. As the team that will implement that policy takes shape, what’s emerging is an approach that seeks to actualize the Obama administration’s ambition of enhancing the U.S. presence in the region, the Washington Post said.

Transition officials told the paper that Trump’s administration will take a hawkish view of China, focus on bolstering regional alliances, a renewed interest in Taiwan, be skeptical of engagement with North Korea and bolster the US Navy’s fleet presence in the Pacific.