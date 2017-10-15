Donald Trump Tweets on Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Narendra Modi to Hug Him
It all started when Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday on improving ties with Pakistan after the country helped rescue a US-Canadian family from their Taliban captors.
Posting a snapshot of Trump’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said may be the US President needed "another hug” from PM Modi.
New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to hug US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a pro-Pakistan tweet.
It all started when Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday on improving ties with Pakistan after the country helped rescue a US-Canadian family from their Taliban captors.
Posting a snapshot of Trump’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said may be the US President needed "another hug” from PM Modi.
The Congress scion’s tweet comes weeks after the BJP accused him of criticising the government on a global platform during his visit to the University of California, Berkeley. The Grand Old Party hit back, saying it was the PM who started the “tradition” of attacking the opposition on foreign tours.
Rahul, who is tipped to be elevated as the Congress chief soon, has stepped up attacks on the government on the issue of demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
It all started when Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday on improving ties with Pakistan after the country helped rescue a US-Canadian family from their Taliban captors.
Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017
Posting a snapshot of Trump’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said may be the US President needed "another hug” from PM Modi.
Modi ji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug pic.twitter.com/B4001yw5rg— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 15, 2017
The Congress scion’s tweet comes weeks after the BJP accused him of criticising the government on a global platform during his visit to the University of California, Berkeley. The Grand Old Party hit back, saying it was the PM who started the “tradition” of attacking the opposition on foreign tours.
Rahul, who is tipped to be elevated as the Congress chief soon, has stepped up attacks on the government on the issue of demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Swift Sport and 2017 Dzire Wins Good Design Award in Japan
- "I Thoroughly Enjoyed The Journey," Anju Modi On Completing 25 Years In Fashion Industry
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer
- MS Dhoni Busy Strategising For Celebrity Clasico, Says Virat Kohli