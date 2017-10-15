Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

Modi ji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug pic.twitter.com/B4001yw5rg — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 15, 2017

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to hug US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a pro-Pakistan tweet.It all started when Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday on improving ties with Pakistan after the country helped rescue a US-Canadian family from their Taliban captors.Posting a snapshot of Trump’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said may be the US President needed "another hug” from PM Modi.The Congress scion’s tweet comes weeks after the BJP accused him of criticising the government on a global platform during his visit to the University of California, Berkeley. The Grand Old Party hit back, saying it was the PM who started the “tradition” of attacking the opposition on foreign tours.Rahul, who is tipped to be elevated as the Congress chief soon, has stepped up attacks on the government on the issue of demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).