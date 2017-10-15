GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump Tweets on Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Narendra Modi to Hug Him

It all started when Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday on improving ties with Pakistan after the country helped rescue a US-Canadian family from their Taliban captors.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2017, 3:49 PM IST
Posting a snapshot of Trump’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said may be the US President needed "another hug” from PM Modi.
New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to hug US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a pro-Pakistan tweet.

It all started when Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday on improving ties with Pakistan after the country helped rescue a US-Canadian family from their Taliban captors.



Posting a snapshot of Trump’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi said may be the US President needed "another hug” from PM Modi.



The Congress scion’s tweet comes weeks after the BJP accused him of criticising the government on a global platform during his visit to the University of California, Berkeley. The Grand Old Party hit back, saying it was the PM who started the “tradition” of attacking the opposition on foreign tours.

Rahul, who is tipped to be elevated as the Congress chief soon, has stepped up attacks on the government on the issue of demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

