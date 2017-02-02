Don't Fly High Miss Pankhuri; I Know Your Secret, Says BJP's Prem Shukla
BJP Spokesperson Prem Shukla (Left Below) passed objectionable comments against SP spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak (TOP Left) during a television show.
New Delhi: BJP Spokesperson Prem Shukla made objectionable comments against Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak during a television show on Wednesday.
Taken aback by the allegation Phankhuri lodged complaint with police in Noida Sector 58. She is also planning to send him a legal notice.
She said, "It is not the time first he made such remarks but this time he crossed his limits. It was a political debate but he started making personal comments on me. It was a total character assassination. I want BJP to sack him."
"He is not fit to be on national TV, the only reason he is there is because he does a lot of bad mouthing and he is rude to other people," she added.
Pankhuri is also planning to complain against him with the National Commission for Women.
