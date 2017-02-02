Don't Fly High Miss Pankhuri; I Know Your Secret, Says BJP's Prem Shukla

New Delhi: BJP Spokesperson Prem Shukla made objectionable comments against Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak during a television show on Wednesday.

During a political debate, Shukla became agitated and shouted at Pankhuri, saying, "Don't try to fly high Miss Pankhuri, I will reveal such things about you which will embarrass you. I know how the Yadav family uses their women for political benefits."

Taken aback by the allegation Phankhuri lodged complaint with police in Noida Sector 58. She is also planning to send him a legal notice.

She said, "It is not the time first he made such remarks but this time he crossed his limits. It was a political debate but he started making personal comments on me. It was a total character assassination. I want BJP to sack him."

"He is not fit to be on national TV, the only reason he is there is because he does a lot of bad mouthing and he is rude to other people," she added.

Pankhuri is also planning to complain against him with the National Commission for Women.