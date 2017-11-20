Don't Forget Chill in Chhillar: Manushi Comes to Shashi Tharoor's Rescue
Miss World Manushi Chhillar didn’t seem to mind Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s pun on her surname.
Miss India Manushi Chhillar waves on stage after being crowned Miss World at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, China on November 18, 2017. (CNS/Luo Yunfei via REUTERS)
New Delhi: He got the trolls on Twitter all worked up, even an apology failed to prevent a summons from the National Commission for Women. But now Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has got some backing from Manushi Chhillar, whose win at the Miss World pageant he was accused to have disparaged.
"A girl who has just won the world isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. 'Chillar' talk is just small change- Let's not forget the 'Chill' within Chhillar," she tweeted Monday morning in response to the online outrage against Tharoor.
Her wordplay with Chill, Chhillar, Chillar and small change — the same ones used by Tharoor in his two ill-fated tweets — was a clear signal that she was cool with the senior politician's puns. And maybe even better at it than him.
Tharoor's tongue-in-cheek comment on Manushi Chhillar winning the title was originally meant against the Centre. “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” he tweeted, equating Chhillar with its literal meaning – coins.
It kicked up a storm and the NCW sent him a summons calling it "derogatory and degrading." Tharoor then posted an apology but the word "chill" in it made the Commission feel it was not "properly" done.
“He hasn't hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation, because she got fame and name to the nation," NCW chief Rekha Sharma said.
Chhillar's tweet has now clarified what she thought of Tharoor's wordplay — "small change". The Congress MP's reaction was not immediately known but at least many others on Twitter were thinking aloud it's no wonder she won the world.
"A girl who has just won the world isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. 'Chillar' talk is just small change- Let's not forget the 'Chill' within Chhillar," she tweeted Monday morning in response to the online outrage against Tharoor.
Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change - let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar 🙂 @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 20, 2017
Her wordplay with Chill, Chhillar, Chillar and small change — the same ones used by Tharoor in his two ill-fated tweets — was a clear signal that she was cool with the senior politician's puns. And maybe even better at it than him.
Tharoor's tongue-in-cheek comment on Manushi Chhillar winning the title was originally meant against the Centre. “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” he tweeted, equating Chhillar with its literal meaning – coins.
What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017
It kicked up a storm and the NCW sent him a summons calling it "derogatory and degrading." Tharoor then posted an apology but the word "chill" in it made the Commission feel it was not "properly" done.
“He hasn't hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation, because she got fame and name to the nation," NCW chief Rekha Sharma said.
Chhillar's tweet has now clarified what she thought of Tharoor's wordplay — "small change". The Congress MP's reaction was not immediately known but at least many others on Twitter were thinking aloud it's no wonder she won the world.
you are wonderful and intelligent... thanks for taking a lighthearted jest in the right spirit.— INC_Tharoorian (@Tharoorian_INC) November 20, 2017
Bravo girl!!— Karan Jalandari 🇮🇳 (@InternetHinduz) November 20, 2017
That’s very sporting of u Manushi. In that case you must write to NCW who has summoned @ShashiTharoor over this to retract— MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) November 20, 2017
Sporting young lady! Bravo!— Gurmeet Kanwal (@gurmeetkanwal) November 20, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Equals Hashim Amla for Fastest to 50 International Tons
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla Says, ‘I Played in the House With As Much Dignity As I Could’
- Historic First For Indian Pacers at Eden Gardens, as Spinners Draw Blank
- The Journey of Manushi Chhillar: From Changing Lives To Winning The Crown