Don't Have Any Formula But Will Take Everyone into Confidence, Says Sri Sri in Ayodhya

: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reached Ayodhya on Wednesday and met the chief of Ram Janam Bhumi Nyas, Mahant Nrityagopal Das. Sri Sri said that the issue was an old one, and cannot be resolved quickly.“The issue is an age-old one, and it might take some time to resolve. It will only be solved via dialogue. Right now, I don’t have any formula, but yes, everybody will be taken into confidence, only then can anything be worked out. The message of brotherhood is also important today.”After meeting Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Ravi Shankar went to Hanumangarhi and visited Ram Lala amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. “The environment today is positive and both the sides want to resolve the issue. I know it will not be easy, but I will try to work out a way after speaking to everyone,” he said.During his visit to Hanumangarhi, Ravi Shankar said, “It is not right to say that its solution will come out immediately. Today it is necessary to give a message of harmony. It may take two to three months or even 6 months to resolve it. But both communities have given positive response to solve this dispute through dialogue. We are confident that we will resolve this dispute soon.”“I have not come to Ayodhya with any formula, I will be speaking with all the people who are involved. There are different kinds of people involved and resolution can be worked out only when everyone is convinced,” stated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.At the same time, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Chief of Ram Janambhumi Nyas, after meeting with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the people and saints of Ayodhya welcome Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his arrival. “We wish good luck to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his initiative to resolve such a trivial issue by making a consensus between all the parties. Even we want that the issue be resolved in a peaceful manner,” he said.After his meeting with Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Sri Sri was scheduled to meet saints from the Nirmohi Akhada. However, Mahant Dinendra Das and Sant Sitaram said that the Ayodhya dispute can only be solved only when politics was not done on the same.During his Ayodhya visit, Ravi Shankar will also meet litigants in Babri case Iqbal Ansari and Haji Mehboob. Speaking to media, Iqbal Ansari said that Sri Sri is welcome in Ayodhya. He should come and visit Ram Lala, but the solution in this dispute will only be through court. “I will meet Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and try to understand the formula first. However, the chances of any kind of negotiations are very low,” said Iqbal Ansari.