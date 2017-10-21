Keep Me Out of Tipu Jayanti, Says Union Minister Ananth Hegde

The Karnataka government is set to celebrate the controversial Tipu Jayanti on November 10. The last two years have seen a backlash from opposition parties and protests in Kodagu district.This time around, BJP leader and Union Minister for Skill Development Ananth Kumar Hegde wrote to CM Siddaramaiah's secretary asking the government not to include his name with anything related to the event. Hegde had in 2016 condemned the state government’s plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, former ruler of princely state of Mysuru.“Tipu Sultan was a tyrant. He massacred thousands of Hindus and committed atrocities on the people of Kodagu,” said Hegde.Meanwhile, the incumbent Congress government claims that Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter and that celebrating his birthday is not minority appeasement as is being claimed by the BJP.